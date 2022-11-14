in News, Technology

AWS Receives FedRAMP High ATO for GovCloud App Configuration Management Tool

An Amazon Web Services tool for managing configuration data has been granted authority to operate under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program’s high security baseline.

AWS AppConfig is available to government customers in the GovCloud U.S. West and East regions and is designed to help users create and update software apps for handling workloads at the FedRAMP High level, the cloud service provider said Thursday.

The tool functions as part of AWS Systems Manager, a service offering that works to automate software inventory collection, operating system patching, system image creation and configuration tracking.

Customers can also use AppConfig to implement and update feature flags, AWS added.

Written by Regina Garcia

