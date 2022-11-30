BAE Adds Microsoft Azure to Pioneer Modeling, Simulation Platform; Peder Jungck, Wes Anderson Quoted

BAE Systems has partnered with Microsoft to equip its artificial intelligence-based wargaming platform with cloud computing capabilities to provide high-fidelity simulations across the air, land, sea, space and cyber domains.

The defense contractor said Tuesday that the Pioneer system will utilize the Azure cloud to deliver an immersive wargaming environment to military customers.

“With tight collaboration with partners like BAE Systems who have a long history of supporting the Department of Defense, we can unlock new opportunities for mission and organization leaders to transform data into action through gaming, exercising, modeling, and simulation,” said Wes Anderson, vice president of the defense operating unit at Microsoft Federal and a two-time Wash100 awardee.

Peder Jungck, VP and general manager of BAE’s intelligence solutions division, said Azure platform offers advanced cloud computing capabilities to customers.

Pioneer uses edge, explainable AI based on linguistic geometry, machine learning and predictive analytics to simulate a wide range of operating environments.