in News, Technology

BAE Adds Microsoft Azure to Pioneer Modeling, Simulation Platform; Peder Jungck, Wes Anderson Quoted

BAE Adds Microsoft Azure to Pioneer Modeling, Simulation Platform; Peder Jungck, Wes Anderson Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

BAE Systems has partnered with Microsoft to equip its artificial intelligence-based wargaming platform with cloud computing capabilities to provide high-fidelity simulations across the air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. 

The defense contractor said Tuesday that the Pioneer system will utilize the Azure cloud to deliver an immersive wargaming environment to military customers.

“With tight collaboration with partners like BAE Systems who have a long history of supporting the Department of Defense, we can unlock new opportunities for mission and organization leaders to transform data into action through gaming, exercising, modeling, and simulation,” said Wes Anderson, vice president of the defense operating unit at Microsoft Federal and a two-time Wash100 awardee.

Peder Jungck, VP and general manager of BAE’s intelligence solutions division, said Azure platform offers advanced cloud computing capabilities to customers.

Pioneer uses edge, explainable AI based on linguistic geometry, machine learning and predictive analytics to simulate a wide range of operating environments.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

BAE SystemsGovconMicrosoftmodeling and simulationPeder JungckPioneerWes Anderson

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

CACI, Red Hat Partner on 'Commercial Solutions for Classified' Mobility Product Offering - top government contractors - best government contracting event
CACI, Red Hat Partner on ‘Commercial Solutions for Classified’ Mobility Product Offering
IRS Taps ECS to Lead Electronic Data Migration Effort; John Heneghan Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
IRS Taps ECS to Lead Electronic Data Migration Effort; John Heneghan Quoted