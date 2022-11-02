BAE Inaugurates GPS Tech Center of Excellence in Iowa

BAE Center of Excellence / Businesswire

BAE Systems has opened a Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based facility that will house its GPS technology design, engineering and manufacturing operations and support business growth efforts.

The company said Tuesday it invested $100 million in the construction of the new site, where its navigation and sensor systems business will be located.

BAE’s new center of excellence covers 278,000 square feet of land and is planned to accommodate 800 employees. It will operate under the company’s electronic systems sector, which covers commercial, defense and space electronics design and development.

“This facility is a world-class work environment that will support innovation, production, and teamwork, and helps our talented team continue delivering cutting-edge technology to our customers,” said John Watkins, vice president and general manager of precision strike and sensing solutions at BAE.

Aside from the Cedar Rapids site, BAE also has operations in Austin, Texas; Huntsville, Alabama; and Manchester, New Hampshire.