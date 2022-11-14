BAE Tests APKWS Guidance Kits With Warheads From General Dynamics

Image Title: APKWS laser-guidance kits Source: BAE SYSTEMS

BAE Systems has tested the ability of its Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System guidance kit to hit armored targets using multi-purpose warheads built by General Dynamics‘ ordnance and tactical systems division.

The company said Thursday the APKWS-configured rockets with High-Explosive Anti-Tank Anti-Personnel Anti-Materiel warheads directly hit targets including an armored military vehicle and a steel plate.

The guidance kit is designed to transform unguided 2.75-inch rocket components into precision-guided weapons capable of hitting targets with pinpoint accuracy and low collateral damage.

“APKWS guidance kits with HEAT/APAM warheads provide a low-cost, lightweight, easy-to-deploy strike capability against armored and unarmored targets,” said Sam Kirsh, APKWS program manager at BAE Systems.

BAE supplies the kits to the U.S. Army, Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps and other international military customers.