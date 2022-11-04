Bell Textron Delivers Remaining H-1 Helicopter Orders to Marine Corps

Bell Textron has rounded off the delivery of AH-1Z Viper aircraft to the U.S. Marine Corps, completing a program of record for the latest version of the H-1 twin-engine helicopters.

The service branch received a total of 349 units of the AH-1Z as well as the UH-1Y Venom, whose order was fulfilled in 2018, parent company Textron said Wednesday.

“H-1s are key to the 2022 Marine Corps Aviation Plan,” said Col. Vasillios Pappas, Light/Attack Helicopters program manager. “With the U.S. program of record now complete, the Marines have the flexibility to manage and deploy the helicopters based on current and future mission requirements as established at the start of the program.”

The UH-1Y Venom reached initial operating capacity in August 2008, followed by the AH-1Z Viper in February 2011. A Marine expeditionary unit in 2009 was the first to deploy the mixed fleet.

Bell is committed to a long-term modernization plan to provide continuous upgrades for the U.S. H-1 helicopters, according to the aircraft manufacturer. The company is also slated to deliver Vipers to the Kingdom of Bahrain, and a mixed fleet to the Czech Republic in 2023.