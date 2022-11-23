Boeing-Built Anti-Submarine Warfare Weapon System Achieves Initial Operational Capability Status

In an artists rendering, a High Altitude Anti-Submarine Warfare Weapon Capability or HAAWC Photo from https://boeing.mediaroom.com/news-releases-statements?item=131177#assets_20295_131177-117

The U.S. Navy has declared initial operational capability status for a Boeing-built anti-submarine warfare weapon system that is designed to deploy from the P-8A maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft.

Boeing said Tuesday the High Altitude Anti-Submarine Warfare Weapon Capability includes a modular air launch accessory kit that works to transform a MK 54 torpedo into a precision-guided munition.

The IOC status was granted three months after the Navy awarded Boeing a potential eight-year, $121.4 million contract for the full-rate production of HAAWC air launch accessory and related equipment.

Boeing has commenced low-rate initial production delivery of the HAAWC units to the Navy, and fielding for additional units is expected to continue through 2024.

Under the new contract, production will run until 2030.

“We look forward to continuing to work alongside the Navy toward the full deployment and operational capability of the system,” said Bob Ciesla, vice president of weapons at Boeing.