Boeing Tests Autonomous Anti-Jam Tech for Defense Satcom Platforms

Image Title: PTS-P demonstration Source: U.S. Department of Defense photo by Claire Schwerin

Boeing has demonstrated an autonomous smart antenna technology envisioned to help the U.S. Space Force prevent jamming attacks targeting satellite communications systems.

During the demonstration, the Protected Tactical Satcom Prototype autonomously mitigated simulated adversarial jamming attempts on a user’s communication and preserved network connectivity, Boeing said Monday.

PTS-P is equipped with a processor of the U.S. military’s Protected Tactical Waveform, which provides anti-jamming network capability, and is hostable on both government and commercial spacecraft.

Boeing and the Space Force plan to conduct additional hardware and software demonstrations in the coming months and begin host vehicle integration in early 2023.

PTS-P completed a critical design review in March ahead of its scheduled launch to space for on-orbit demonstrations in 2024. 

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

