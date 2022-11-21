Booz Allen Lands Air Force Contract for Platform Cognitive Capability R&D

Booz Allen Hamilton will conduct research and development work related to platform cognitive capability under a $14.7 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract from the U.S. Air Force.

The company will look into the application of artificial intelligence, machine learning and data processing to help the mentioned capability and next mission reprogramming, the Department of Defense said Friday.

The work will be conducted at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. It is expected to wrap up by February 2026.

Booz Allen is being awarded Air Force funding worth $1.5 million from fiscal 2022 and $50,000 from fiscal 2023 under the contract.

The information technology consulting firm bested five other offers for the contract.