Booz Allen Unveils Tech Innovation Center; Susan Penfield Quoted

Booz Allen Hamilton has launched a new center that seeks to demonstrate emerging technologies that could help address challenges associated with national security, defense and climate resilience.
The Helix Center for Innovation is a 9,422-square-foot facility in Washington, D.C., and comes with more than 30 simulations, hands-on activations, tactile demonstrations and immersive environments in emerging tech areas such as artificial intelligence, 5G, edge computing and cyber, the company said Wednesday.
These immersive environments include the AI Adoption Studio, Storytelling Rotunda and Digital Library. The AI Adoption Studio, for instance, seeks to educate users how AI could help advance missions and offers hands-on demonstration of platforms from partners such as Reveal and Latent AI.
“The world is being transformed by the rise of technologies like artificial intelligence, cyber, 5G, quantum, edge computing, and so many more. The Helix is the physical manifestation of our company’s VoLT (velocity, leadership, technology) growth strategy – leveraging emerging technology to speed solutioning against our clients’ most challenging mission needs,” said Susan Penfield, chief technology officer at Booz Allen and a three-time Wash100 awardee.