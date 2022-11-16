Booz Allen Unveils Tech Innovation Center; Susan Penfield Quoted

Booz Allen Hamilton has launched a new center that seeks to demonstrate emerging technologies that could help address challenges associated with national security, defense and climate resilience.

The Helix Center for Innovation is a 9,422-square-foot facility in Washington, D.C., and comes with more than 30 simulations, hands-on activations, tactile demonstrations and immersive environments in emerging tech areas such as artificial intelligence, 5G, edge computing and cyber, the company said Wednesday.

These immersive environments include the AI Adoption Studio, Storytelling Rotunda and Digital Library. The AI Adoption Studio, for instance, seeks to educate users how AI could help advance missions and offers hands-on demonstration of platforms from partners such as Reveal and Latent AI.