CACI, Red Hat Partner on ‘Commercial Solutions for Classified’ Mobility Product Offering

NicoElNino/Shutterstock.com

CACI International and Red Hat will collaborate to deliver a scalable end-to-end offering meant to comply with Commercial Solutions for Classified standards. 

Through the partnership, CACI will be part of Red Hat’s embedded partner program and will see its Archon product suite utilized and integrated into Red Hat Enterprise Linux to offer capabilities that allow for remote classified environment access using turnkey onboarding and administration, CACI said Monday. 

“Extending our collaboration with Red Hat enables CSfC at an enterprise scale, with flexibility not seen previously in the CSfC space, for faster migrations and enterprise adoption with more efficient operation,” said Glenn Kurowski, chief technology officer at CACI. 

CSfC is part of the National Security Agency’s commercial cybersecurity strategy to deliver cybersecurity services that leverage commercial technologies and products. 

ArchonCACI InternationalCommercial Solutions for Classifiedembedded partner programglenn kurowskiGovconNational Security AgencyRed HatRed Hat Enterprise Linux

