CACI to Help Naval Academy Develop Electromagnetic Spectrum Program for Midshipmen; John Mengucci Quoted

CACI International has collaborated with the U.S. Naval Academy Foundation to enhance midshipmen training on electronic warfare and electromagnetic spectrum operations.

Under the partnership, CACI will assist USNA in the development of an EMS program meant to prepare midshipmen for electromagnetic events that pose threats to national security, the company said Tuesday.

CACI will deliver advanced EW equipment, provide guest speakers, mentor capstone projects and continue to offer internship opportunities to USNA students.

John Mengucci, president and CEO of CACI, said the partnership honors the late Jack London, who took the helm at the company from 1984 to 2007 and served as executive chairman from 2007 until January 2021.

“Our support helps to ensure that our future Naval leaders are equipped with the latest advancements in EW and EMSO, while also aligning academics to real-world threats and solutions as a national security imperative,” said Mengucci, a three-time Wash100 awardee.