Army Extends Carahsoft’s Software Support Work for PEO Enterprise Information Systems

Government information technology service provider Carahsoft Technology was awarded a contract modification worth $32.6 million to continue handling software support and maintenance work for the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office, Enterprise Information Systems. 

Work will be conducted in Reston, Virginia, and is estimated to conclude by Nov. 30, 2026, the Department of Defense said Wednesday

In 2021, the Reston, Virginia-headquartered company landed a one-year, $32.6 million contract to support the Army Enterprise’s current licenses subscription software maintenance

The PEO EIS is responsible for managing and providing the IT network and business systems that the Army and its soldiers need to conduct operations. 

Written by Regina Garcia

