Carahsoft to Distribute Socure’s Identity Verification Platform to Government Customers

Carahsoft will use its reseller partner network and federal contract vehicles to offer Socure‘s digital identity verification technology to government agencies.

ID+ is an artificial intelligence-powered platform designed to provide real-time predictive analytics to automate the verification process for customer onboarding and eliminate identity fraud cases, Socure said Monday.

The tool is available to public sector customers through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, OMNIA Partners and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance contracts.

“Socure’s machine learning and AI approach has created an accurate and inclusive model for identity verification in a zero-trust world,” said Steve Jacyna, director of emerging cyber solutions at Carahsoft.

Jacyna added that the partnership with Socure will enable Carahsoft to deliver new capabilities to government customers to prevent cyberthreat actors from misappropriating public resources.