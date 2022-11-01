in News, Technology

Carahsoft to Distribute Socure’s Identity Verification Platform to Government Customers

Carahsoft to Distribute Socure's Identity Verification Platform to Government Customers - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Carahsoft will use its reseller partner network and federal contract vehicles to offer Socure‘s digital identity verification technology to government agencies.

ID+ is an artificial intelligence-powered platform designed to provide real-time predictive analytics to automate the verification process for customer onboarding and eliminate identity fraud cases, Socure said Monday.

The tool is available to public sector customers through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, OMNIA Partners and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance contracts.

“Socure’s machine learning and AI approach has created an accurate and inclusive model for identity verification in a zero-trust world,” said Steve Jacyna, director of emerging cyber solutions at Carahsoft.

Jacyna added that the partnership with Socure will enable Carahsoft to deliver new capabilities to government customers to prevent cyberthreat actors from misappropriating public resources.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

carahsoftGovconidentity fraudidentity verificationPublic SectorSocureSteve Jacyna

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Patent Office to Test IBM's Intellectual Property Analysis Tech - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Patent Office to Test IBM’s Intellectual Property Analysis Tech