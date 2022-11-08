CGI Federal SVP Horace Blackman Recognized for Government Consulting Leadership

Horace Blackman, senior vice president and defense, intelligence and space business unit head at CGI Federal, has earned industry leadership recognition from The Consulting Report.

The executive was chosen by the publication as one of its Top 50 Government Consulting Leaders, a list based on annual assessments of top industry figures experienced in advising at the federal, state and local levels, the Fairfax, Virginia-based company said Tuesday.

Blackman remarked on his reception of the honor, his enthusiasm for future support of the public sector and the importance of the CGI team in contributing to this recognition.

“This ranking is also a reflection of CGI’s commitment to its government clients and the dedication, innovation and expertise of our business consultants and IT teams across the country,” he emphasized.

The organization itself received a recent recognition as part of Forbes’ World’s Best Management Consulting Firms of 2022 list.

Blackman has a long history of supporting missions through business and IT services. With over 20 years of experience collaborating with both the private and public sector, he has supported the Department of Defense and other intelligence agencies to aid mission-critical programs.

Additional areas of focus in the executive’s career include veterans support and health care services. He has held multiple positions with the Department of Veterans Affairs, dedicating six years to providing IT support to the department.

Within the healthcare sector, he’s held previous leadership positions such as senior vice president of veterans health at Leidos, vice president of government health care at Cognizant and public sector vice president at Edifecs.

Blackman has also won numerous awards throughout his IT career.