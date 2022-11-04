Chertoff Group Gets DHS Recertification for Security Risk Management Methodology

The Department of Homeland Security has recertified a Chertoff Group process that works to help organizations assess risk and design a security program based on their own operating environment.

The Security Risk Management Consulting Methodology initially received DHS’ SAFETY Act designation in 2017 and has been continuously refined based on industry best practices, the advisory firm said Thursday.

Chertoff created its methodology to help clients assess the strength of IT defenses in their organizations against relevant threat scenarios and custom-build their own programs to ward off identified cyberthreats.

“In today’s volatile security environment, it is more important than ever to validate that security controls are effective in defending against likely threats,” said Michael Chertoff, co-founder and executive chairman of The Chertoff Group.

The SAFETY Act, which stands for Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act, provides incentives and third-party liability protection for developers and distributors of anti-terrorism technologies.