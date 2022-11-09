Chevo Books 4-Year CISA Program Support Task Order

Chevo Consulting has received a four-year, $20 million task order to review a Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency grant program aimed at helping non-federal government organizations secure information systems.

Work will include helping CISA to develop a performance measurement and evaluation system for State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program and Sector Risk Management Agency offices, the company said Tuesday.

SLGCP offers a means for state, local, tribal and territorial governments to obtain cybersecurity funds, while an SMRA supports critical infrastructure responsible for providing the essential services that U.S. citizens need.

The task order represents the sixth CISA award to the company under pool one of the OASIS Small Business contract and the 26th overall within the Department of Homeland Security.