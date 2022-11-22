in Executive Moves, News

Christopher Powell Named Business Development VP at IMRI

Christopher Powell III, a federal contracting executive with more than 30 years of industry experience, has joined Information Management Resources Inc. as vice president of business development.

In his new role, Powell will manage IMRI’s strategic partnerships with large and small federal systems integrators and oversee business development and capture management initiatives for the federal division, the company said Monday.

Powell brings to IMRI decades of experience in developing partnerships, market strategies, business opportunities and business development pipelines in the federal marketplace.

Before joining the cybersecurity and information technology services company, Powell was a business development manager at Katmai Government Services and marketing and sales director at The Elocen Group.

“We look forward to seeing what the future holds for IMRI with Christopher on board as IMRI continues to provide enterprise-level services to our federal customers and support our nation’s critical infrastructure,” said Martha Daniel, president and CEO at IMRI.

