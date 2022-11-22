CISA, GSA Soliciting Info for Cyber Threat Intelligence Exchange Platform Development

Image from: https://pixabay.com/ko/users/thedigitalartist-202249/

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is seeking input from potential vendors that can help it develop a cyber threat intelligence exchange platform.

According to a SAM.gov notice, the request for information was posted by the General Services Administration on behalf of CISA, which is working to create a Threat Intelligence Enterprise Services unit.

CISA’s Capacity Building Cybersecurity Shared Services Office plans to create the TIES division in an effort to modernize the collection, processing and analysis of online threat intelligence. TIES is envisioned to also serve as an aid in cybersecurity decisions, actions and collaborations through the CTI platform.

The security agency is looking for developers to design a system capable of ingestion, tagging and correlation of data sets from multiple threats. The platform must support Structured Threat Information Expression format and be able to index and query STIX domain objects, according to the agency.

Responses are due for submission to GSA by Dec. 19.