CNSI, Kepro Eye Expanded Health Care Offerings via Merger; Todd Stottlemyer, Susan Weaver Quoted

Health information technology company CNSI and care management services provider Kepro have agreed to merge into a new organization with expanded capabilities to support government-sponsored health care programs.

In a joint statement released Wednesday, the companies said CNSI CEO Todd Stottlemyer will take the helm of the new organization while Kepro President and CEO Susan Weaver will serve as its president. The two executives will also assume seats on its board of directors.

The merger is expected to be completed in December and the rebrand following the transaction is anticipated in early 2023.

CNSI and Kepro look to deliver clinical services, provider management, health claims and encounter processing as well as health analytics services and offerings to agencies and payers.

“The combination of CNSI and Kepro aligns with the strategic objectives of both companies to deploy technology-enabled products, solutions, and services that help our clients achieve their mission and better serve their priority populations,” said Stottlemyer.

Meanwhile, Weaver remarked on Kepro’s deep clinical expertise and CNSI’s extensive systems implementation experience and said the combined capabilities could help customers adapt to rapid changes in health care.

Funds advised by global investment firm The Carlyle Group support CNSI while Apax Partners backs Kepro.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

