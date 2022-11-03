in News, Technology

Coast Guard Soliciting Comments on AI-Powered Detection Tech Development

The U.S. Coast Guard is seeking comments from potential industry partners looking to work on a cooperative research and development agreement for an artificial intelligence-powered system to augment search and rescue planning operations.

Under the study, researchers will detect and characterize targets for search from video output taken from various sensors to help them develop mechanisms to assess the effectiveness of the autonomous detection and tracking systems, according to a Federal Register notice on Wednesday. 

The service branch is currently looking into tapping unmanned search and rescue boat manufacturer Zelim to test SARBox, an AI-based casualty detection system, but is still seeking public comments from other potential participants in the research.

Interested parties may submit their responses on or before Dec. 2. 

Written by Regina Garcia

