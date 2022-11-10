Former GDIT Officer Colleen Timmer Named Contracts & Procurement Director at Ensco

Photo from linkedin.com/in/colleen-timmer-cfcm-ncma-fellow-76349b10/

Colleen Timmer, a former contract professional at General Dynamics‘ information technology business, has joined engineering company Ensco as director of contracts and procurement, according to a LinkedIn post by Timmer on Wednesday.

Timmer brings to her new role close to two decades of experience in contract handling and management. At General Dynamics Information Technology, she served as a contract expert most recently and held contract manager and senior posts prior to that.

The University of Maryland graduate also worked at DynCorp International for more than six years. During her stint at the American private military contractor, she was a contracts administrator and logistics operations lead/deputy program manager, among her previous posts.