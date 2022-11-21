CRDF Global President Kenneth Myers Assumes Exec Committee Chair Post at CWMD Consortium

https://www.crdfglobal.org/news/president-kenneth-myers-reelected-countering-weapons-mass-destruction-consortium-board/

Kenneth Myers, president of CRDF Global, has been appointed as executive committee chair of the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Consortium.

CRDF said Friday Myers previously held the positions of vice chairman and large business/nonprofit representative at CWMD Consortium for the last three years.

“I look forward to working alongside my colleagues at the CWMD Consortium to develop innovative strategies and technologies for keeping communities safe and secure,” remarked Myers.

The consortium was established in an effort to support development of an other transaction agreement with the government to enable eligible parties to work on related CWMD technologies. It seeks to streamline prototyping efforts in line with the missions of the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense.

Myers joined CRDF Global as president in March 2021 and is responsible for the company’s global operations growth agenda. Previously, he was senior vice president for defense and security at the former PAE’s national security solutions business.