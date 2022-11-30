in News, Technology

DARPA Posts Presolicitation Notice for Autonomous Multi-Domain Adaptive Swarms-of-Swarms Program

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has released a presolicitation notice for a potential $78 million contract that aims to provide for the development of a command and control system to enable different types of unmanned systems to perform in contested environments. 

DARPA’s Strategic Technology Office is seeking innovative proposals from industry sources capable of creating a common C2 language meant to protect unmanned, autonomous swarms of different types against adversary’s anti-access/area-denial capabilities, according to a notice posted Monday on SAM.gov.

The program aims to create a swarms-of-swarms system that will simultaneously counter multiple
adversarial assets and enable warfighters to operate within the A2/AD environment.

DARPA said the Autonomous Multi-domain Adaptive Swarms-of-Swarms technology will build on DARPA’s System-of-Systems Enhanced Small Unit program, which found that a large number of heterogeneous,
autonomous swarms enable counter-A2/AD missions in land-based scenarios.

Interested parties have until Feb. 10, 2023, to respond to the presolicitation notice.

