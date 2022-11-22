DARPA Seeks Proposals for Artificial Intelligence Reinforcements Program

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has started soliciting proposals for a program that seeks to develop artificial intelligence agents and modeling and simulation approaches for multiship, beyond visual range defensive and offensive air combat missions.

The AI Reinforcements program intends to advance tactical autonomy capabilities that could work with sensors, electronic warfare and other weapons systems within operationally and dynamic representative environments and establish processes to design, assess and deliver future versions of software platforms, according to a notice published Monday.

DARPA expects performers to use “human-on-the-loop F-16 testbeds” to build and demonstrate autonomy platforms, which will be eventually transferred to unmanned combat aerial vehicles.

The AIR program has two technical areas: model development and multiagent AI agent training. Each area has a Phase 1 for the base period and a Phase 2 option for system design, development and testing efforts.

DARPA plans to select about six contractors for Phase 1 base initiatives and up to four performers for Phase 2 options that may be exercised at the end of the initial phase based on the viability of the concept and program execution.

The agency will accept proposal abstracts through Dec. 12 and questions through Jan. 13.

Proposals are due March 3.