Data Observability Tech Company Bigeye Expands Into Public Sector Via In-Q-Tel Partnership

Bigeye has partnered with In-Q-Tel as part of efforts to expand its presence in the public sector and bring its data observability platform to federal government clients in support of national security missions.

The San Francisco-based company said Wednesday it has also moved to broaden its client base by bringing its data observability tools to health care and retail sectors.

Bigeye’s data observability technology works by helping organizations monitor data quality and data pipelines. The company also offers machine learning-backed anomaly detection and root cause analysis tools.

“This is a great opportunity to bring in data observability under the banner of serving the public interest, which is something we’re very excited about. Our expansion across several new industries will bolster our core offering and further define our footprint in the data observability space,” said Bigeye CEO Kyle Kirwan.