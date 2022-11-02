in Contract Awards, News

Day & Zimmermann Unit to Modernize Facilities at Oak Ridge National Lab

A Day & Zimmermann division has received an $18 million contract to renovate facilities at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee that will store a new device intended to help researchers develop fusion reactor materials.

The Material Plasma Exposure eXperiment Facilities Enhancement project will mark the first government sector work for D&Z’s maintenance and construction division, the company said Tuesday.

UT-Battelle, the joint venture that runs ORNL for the Department of Energy, enlisted D&Z to be the project’s general contractor.

The company will carry out the work on two buildings where the MPEX tool and support equipment will be placed.

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

