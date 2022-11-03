DCS Forms Mentor-Protege Joint Venture With Makai; Stephanie Hutch Quoted

Image Title: Pele Solutions Source: DCS Corporation

Professional services firm DCS Corp. and Hawaiian consulting and engineering company Makai have created a joint venture program called Pele Solutions under the Small Business Administration’s Mentor-Protege program.

DCS said Wednesday it will assist Makai in enhancing capabilities in software development, systems engineering and technology integration to advance the latter’s role in the national security sector through the alliance.

SBA-approved 8(a) JV Pele Solutions is named after the Hawaiian goddess of fire and volcanos to signify the unification of the two companies’ complementary capabilities.

“DCS has been a great partner, and we are excited about the opportunity to grow and increase contributions to our dual missions of supporting national security and the Native Hawaiian community,” said Stephanie Hutch, president and CEO of Makai.

Makai is a subsidiary of the Kekoa Foundation that provides various software services to Defense Department customers and industry partners.