Deep Water Point Moves to Buy Wolf Den Associates; Howard Seeger Quoted

Deep Water Point and its investment partner, Renovus Capital Partners, have confirmed a deal to acquire Wolf Den Associates, a consulting firm focused on full lifecycle growth.

The transaction will integrate Deep Water Point’s knowledge of market opportunities and go-to-market strategies with Wolf Den’s practitioner-led capture and proposal, strategy, management consulting and transaction advisory offerings, the parties jointly announced on Monday.

“By combining the immense expertise of the Deep Water Point and Wolf Den teams, we will bring unmatched experience to clients and seamlessly support their accelerated growth in the federal market,” said Deep Water Point Founder and CEO Howard Seeger.

Both organizations have experience working with federal customers. Deep Water Point supports the growth of business in furthering government missions and it has worked with the federal civilian, Department of Defense and intelligence community. Meanwhile, Wolf Den has served numerous customers in the federal area through the provision of strategy and management consulting services.

“Deep Water Point and Wolf Den share a commitment to serving the GovCon market with integrity, trust and collaboration,” commented Wolf Den CEO Kimberly Pack.

She also expressed the firm’s excitement in moving forward with Deep Water Point to provide a single resource for furthering clients’ federal market growth under the planned acquisition.

The agreement follows Renovus’ growth capital investment in Deep Water Point in support of the company’s expansion in the areas of service additions, talent recruitment and strategic acquisitions.

In 2021, Deep Water Point also began a partnership with Winning Strategies Washington, a government relationship and grants procurement firm dedicated to extending its clients’ reach in Washington, D.C. The alliance aims to aid Deep Water Point in informing its clients about Capitol Hill events that could impact their business.