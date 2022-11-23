HighPoint Digital Receives DHS Subcontract for Student Exchange Call Center Services

HighPoint Digital has secured a subcontract award from the Department of Homeland Security to provide call center support for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Student Exchange and Visitor Program Response Center.

The company said Tuesday it will work with Insight Technology Solutions, which secured the five-year general contract from DHS.

The SEVP Response Center has an information system accessed by 300,000 sponsor and school users. Under the agreement, HighPoint will provide services to them as well as to more than one million local and international students. Telephone and e-mail support will include general information about the center and its processes, and other technical and non-technical matters.

“We look forward to continuing to provide top notch quality assurance and customer support, using our industry knowledge and technical capabilities of various modes of multi-channel communication mediums to triage, process, and improve stakeholders’ experience,” said Mike Spagna, HighPoint’s vice president of civilian operations.

Insight Technology could be paid up to $19 million for the project, which was awarded through the CIO-SP3 small business contract vehicle.