DISA Approves STIG for Rancher Government Solutions RKE2 Kubernetes Distribution Platform

Image Title: Rancher Government Solutions Source: LinkedIn

The Defense Information Systems Agency has cleared and issued the Security Technical Implementation Guide for Rancher Government Solutions’ RKE2 offering.

RKE2, also known as RKE Government, is RGS’ next-generation Kubernetes distribution platform designed to adhere to security requirements of federal government agencies by regularly scanning components for common vulnerabilities and exposures, among other functions.

DISA said Monday customers with common access cards that have valid certificates from the Department of Defense can access the STIG from the DOD Cyber Exchange website and public site.

In April, RGS received STIG validation from DISA for its Rancher Multi-cluster Manager version 2.6 for Kubernetes. The move allows DOD and other government agencies to field Rancher MCM 2.6 on their networks.

Rancher MCM 2.6 is a Kubernetes management platform that allows information technology teams to facilitate cluster deployment on public and private clouds, vSphere, bare metal and at the edge and ensure security using global security policies.