DOD Office Recommends Rafael-Built System for Counter-Drone as a Service

The U.S. subsidiary of Israel-based Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has secured a recommendation from the Department of Defense to offer a counter-small unmanned aerial system platform to military customers.

The endorsement from the Pentagon’s Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office comes after Rafael Systems Global Sustainment completed a test series for the Drone Dome offering at Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona in April, the company said Monday.

RSGS developed its C-sUAS platform with electronic sensors, laser and jammer effectors, an open command-and-control architecture and artificial intelligence algorithms in a bid to provide 360-degree coverage for hostile drone awareness.

The demonstration at Yuma aimed to showcase Drone Dome’s ability to find targets with the use of an RPS-42 software-based radar.