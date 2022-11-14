DOD Taps Ayar Labs to Modernize Production of Co-Packaged Optics

https://ayarlabs.com/

Ayar Labs was awarded a $15 million multi-year prototype other transaction agreement by the Naval Surface Warfare Center to support its co-packaged analog drive high bandwidth optical input/output project or Project KANAGAWA.

Under the OTA, the company said Thursday it will employ its optical input/output chiplets and lasers at data rate bandwidth levels above 2 terabytes per second and energy losses of below 5 picojoules per bit.

Ayar Labs will then work with Intel, Lockheed Martin and Qorvo for the development and demonstration of the co-packaged optical input/output systems.

Project KANAGAWA seeks to mature co-packaged optics, laser sources and associated advanced packaging techniques for prototype demonstration and technology transition into the advanced packaging system of the Defense Department and the defense industrial base, supporting domestic manufacturing.

“Project KANAGAWA comes at an important time for both our nation and Ayar Labs as we look to mature U.S.-based manufacturing for our optical I/O solutions,” said Ayar Labs CEO Charles Wuischpard.