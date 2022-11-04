in Contract Awards, News, Technology

Dynetics Taps Kratos to Assist in Hypersonic Flight Test Bed Development

Leidos subsidiary Dynetics has subcontracted Kratos Defense & Security Solutions to support the development of a hypersonic flight test bed under a Department of Defense initiative for advancing national hypersonic testing capability.

As a subcontractor in the Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonics Test Bed program, Kratos will utilize the expertise of its defense and rocket support services segment to help in crafting a responsive hypersonic test bed platform, the San Diego-based company said Thursday.  

Kratos will also assist in working on a prototype demonstration of modular experimental glide body testing hypersonic technology in operational trajectories using available boosters. 

In October, Dynetics landed a contract to develop a hypersonic flight test bed to enable test payloads to ride along on multiple commercially-available launch vehicles.

“We are excited to see the MACH-TB capability come online to provide technology developers with opportunities to affordably mature their technology readiness levels and clear a path to future weapons systems program insertion opportunities,” said Michael Johns, senior vice president of Kratos Southern Research Engineering

Written by Regina Garcia

