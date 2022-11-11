Enterprise Knowledge to Continue Virtual Research Library Support for Defense Acquisition University

https://enterprise-knowledge.com/

Enterprise Knowledge will continue to help the Department of Defense’s primary educational institution for acquisition personnel to create and maintain virtual research library assets under a five-year contract.

The award builds on the work EK has performed for the Defense Acquisition University, the Virginia-based consulting company said Thursday.

EK teamed up with Progressive Technology Federal Systems to deliver library and information systems services to DAU such as updating VRL content, operating digital asset management tools, administering websites and training users.

The Agile Ops methodology is a key part of EK’s approach to help clients maintain systems and business processes, the company noted.