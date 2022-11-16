Former DOE Data Chief Emery Csulak to Lead Cybersecurity Compliance Efforts at Boston Government Services

https://www.linkedin.com/in/emerycsulak/

Emery Csulak, former chief data officer of the Department of Energy, has announced via LinkedIn his transition to Boston Government Services, where he will be focused on enterprise cybersecurity.

As virtual chief information security officer and director of cybersecurity compliance at BGS, Csulak will be responsible for creating a cybersecurity maturity model certification team to help the business management consultant align with information technology security regulations.

Csulak has held various information security leadership roles throughout his career spanning more than two decades. Before his tenure at DOE, he spent four years as CISO at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. He carried the same job title at the Department of Homeland Security from 2009 to 2014.

The cybersecurity executive also worked at Mitre as chief engineer for five years.

BGS delivers engineering, technology and security services to the federal sector. Since 2007, it has been providing strategic planning, program management and engineering and technical support to government programs and projects, national laboratories, nuclear operations as well as national security facilities.