Empower AI Establishes JV, Signs Mentor-Protege Agreement With AI-Vets; Paul Dillahay Quoted

Empower AI and AmeriinfoVets have formed a joint venture, called Sugarloaf Technologies, to develop artificial intelligence and other emerging information technology platforms for defense and civilian agencies.

Empower AI said Tuesday it will share best practices and offer assistance to AI-Vets in the areas of technology, engineering, management, general administration, contracting, strategic counsel and business development under a three-year mentor-protege agreement approved by the Small Business Administration.

The two companies will also work on other technology initiatives in support of the departments of Defense and Health and Human Services, General Services Administration and other government agency customers.

Paul Dillahay, president and CEO of Empower AI and a four-time Wash100 awardee, said partnering with AI-Vets offers an opportunity to collaborate and advance the development of AI platforms in support of government clients.

AI-Vets is a TERO-certified Native American firm and a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business focused on creating tech platforms in application development and engineering, cybersecurity, AI and machine learning for federal and industry customers.

Written by Jane Edwards

