Engineering Services Network Obtains $50M Naval Warfare Center Support Services Contract

Engineering Services Network will help the U.S. Navy’s Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic conduct capability sustainment, transfer and integration under a potential five-year, $50 million contract.

ENS will provide program management, modernization, training as well as logistics, sustainment and hardware engineering support to three NIWC Atlantic operations in Charleston, Chesapeake and Washington D.C., the engineering and information technology services company said Wednesday.

The contract is in support of NIWC Atlantic’s program executive office for manpower and business solutions and its logistics information technology services delivery team.

“Our team will assist NIWC LANT and PEO MLB in providing new capabilities to our warfighters executing SAFe Agile and [Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery] methodologies,’ said ENS President Douglas Lopez.