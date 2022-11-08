Executive Mosaic Names JDG Associates’ Alison Marshall to 2022 Top 10 GovCon Recruiters List

https://jdgsearch.com/team/alison-marshall/

Executive Mosaic, the premier media and events organization in the government contracting industry, has named 10 distinguished professionals to its list of top GovCon recruiters for 2022.

As the GovCon landscape continues to adapt to the rise of remote work, lingering COVID challenges, the emerging and impactful talent shortage and the increasing need for upskilling the workforce, 10 recruiters have been particularly impactful in securing key hires and making meaningful placements that support the evolving missions of critical GovCon companies.

Executive Mosaic’s list of top GovCon recruiters for 2022 features hand-selected leaders from elite firms that are changing the way the GovCon industry finds talent and grows businesses. We are pleased to recognize Alison Marshall, principal for JDG Associates, as a 2022 Top 10 GovCon Recruiter.

At JDG Associates, Alison Marshall performs national and local searches for C-suite and senior-level executives, as well as scientists and information technology professionals that span a wide range of disciplines.

In her current role, which she has held for more than 12 years, Marshall also identifies talent for classified environments.

Marshall’s clients include federal, state and local government agencies, as well as Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, consultancies and research institutions. Her more than three decades of experience in the government recruitment field includes the establishment of her own firm, Government Sales Force, in 2004.