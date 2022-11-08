Executive Mosaic Names The McCormick Group’s Paul Heldenbrand to 2022 Top 10 GovCon Recruiters List

https://www.linkedin.com/in/legalsearch/

Executive Mosaic, the premier media and events organization in the government contracting industry, has named 10 distinguished professionals to its list of top GovCon recruiters for 2022.

As the GovCon landscape continues to adapt to the rise of remote work, lingering COVID challenges, the emerging and impactful talent shortage and the increasing need for upskilling the workforce, 10 recruiters have been particularly impactful in securing key hires and making meaningful placements that support the evolving missions of critical GovCon companies.

Executive Mosaic’s list of top GovCon recruiters for 2022 features hand-selected leaders from elite firms that are changing the way the GovCon industry finds talent and grows businesses. We are pleased to recognize Paul Heldenbrand, senior legal recruiter and consulting principal at The McCormick Group, as a 2022 Top 10 GovCon Recruiter.

As a senior legal recruiter and consulting principal at the McCormick Group, Paul Heldenbrand specializes in consulting for law firm mergers in the Washington, D.C. region and the Mid-Atlantic legal market.

Heldenbrand’s work encompasses areas including taxation and corporate litigation, environment, energy, technology, intellectual property and national security, among others.

Throughout his career, Heldenbrand has represented Cabinet officials, members of Congress and other high-ranking government representatives. His honors include the National Account Executive of the Year Award, Hall of Fame and Living Legend.