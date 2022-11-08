Executive Mosaic Names Centerstone’s Jim Donnelly to 2022 Top 10 GovCon Recruiters List

https://www.linkedin.com/in/jim-donnelly-78635b/

Executive Mosaic, the premier media and events organization in the government contracting industry, has named 10 distinguished professionals to its list of top GovCon recruiters for 2022.

As the GovCon landscape continues to adapt to the rise of remote work, lingering COVID challenges, the emerging and impactful talent shortage and the increasing need for upskilling the workforce, 10 recruiters have been particularly impactful in securing key hires and making meaningful placements that support the evolving missions of critical GovCon companies.

Executive Mosaic’s list of top GovCon recruiters for 2022 features hand-selected leaders from elite firms that are changing the way the GovCon industry finds talent and grows businesses. We are pleased to recognize Jim Donnelly, managing director at Centerstone Executive Search & Consulting, as a 2022 Top 10 GovCon Recruiter.

Jim Donnelly’s more than 25-year career has centered on talent acquisition across a multitude of functional areas including corporate leadership, business development, operations, cybersecurity, intelligence and federal healthcare.

As managing director of Centerstone Executive Search and Consulting, Donnelly represents a broad portfolio of senior executives based in defense, intelligence and federal civilian markets across the government contracting sector.

Jim’s previous experience includes talent recruitment roles at firms such as ManTech International, Dinte Executive Search, MCR Federal and Dynamics Research, which is now known as Engility.