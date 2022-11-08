in Press Releases

Executive Mosaic Names Odgers Berndtson’s Mercedes LeGrand to 2022 Top 10 GovCon Recruiters List

Executive Mosaic, the premier media and events organization in the government contracting industry, has named 10 distinguished professionals to its list of top GovCon recruiters for 2022

As the GovCon landscape continues to adapt to the rise of remote work, lingering COVID challenges, the emerging and impactful talent shortage and the increasing need for upskilling the workforce, 10 recruiters have been particularly impactful in securing key hires and making meaningful placements that support the evolving missions of critical GovCon companies.

Executive Mosaic’s list of top GovCon recruiters for 2022 features hand-selected leaders from elite firms that are changing the way the GovCon industry finds talent and grows businesses. We are pleased to recognize Mercedes LeGrand, partner at Odgers Berndtson US’ Aerospace & Defense and National Security Practice, as a 2022 Top 10 GovCon Recruiter.

As a partner in Odgers Berndtson’s Aerospace and Defense and National Security practice, Mercedes LeGrand draws from her industry experience to find leaders for her clients in positions that encompass CEO, board and C-level functions. LeGrand is passionate about recruiting female and minority talent to the industry, and she has a keen interest in the intersection between technology and defense.

“I believe my reputation for finding game-changing, diverse leaders at the board, CEO and C-suite levels will serve me well as Odgers Berndtson continues to grow this already distinguished practice around the world,” LeGrand commented.

LeGrand’s work at the sixth largest executive search firm in the world will continue to help her clients in the aerospace, defense and national security sectors grow.

Written by Summer Myatt

