Amy Bleken Discusses Role as CEO of Client Solution Architects in Executive Spotlight Q&A

Image Title: Amy Bleken Source: Client Solution Architects

Amy Bleken has led Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based Client Solution Architects since July 2021. In her recent conversation with GovCon Wire, Bleken discusses what attracted her to the company and what she hopes to accomplish as its chief executive.

“I want CSA to deliver impactful solutions and expertise to advance our client’s mission,” she said during the Executive Spotlight interview.

She told GovCon Wire that CSA invests its workforce and infrastructure as part of the company’s new business pursuit strategy and focuses on three areas of growth.

“The three pillars of that growth map really for us are differentiated and demand-generating offerings, attracting and retaining high-functioning talent, and expanded and highly-leveraged contract vehicles.”

Bleken served in the U.S. Army and shared some of the values she still draws on from her military service in business leadership.

“I learned the true meaning of character, confidence and commitment, and I believe these truly laid the foundation for my personal values in action today.”

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

