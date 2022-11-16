in News

Executive Spotlight: Chris Cage, EVP & CFO of Leidos, on Adapting to Customer Mission Needs in Modern GovCon

Image Title: Chris Cage Source: Liedos

Chris Cage has served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Leidos since July 2021. The nearly 25-year industry veteran started his career at the former Science Applications International Corp. that split in 2013 into two companies now known as Leidos and SAIC.

In an Executive Spotlight interview with GovCon Wire, Cage offered his perspective on how the company is adapting to the modern government contracting landscape.

“To be successful, you need deep customer mission understanding, you need to enable enhanced mission outcomes. We’re doing that through applying technology, driving process improvements, increasing insights to our customers and helping them modernize.”

Cage said the Reston, Virginia-based government services contractor is looking at areas that complement what it does in cyber, artificial intelligence and machine learning and mission software.

He noted that digital modernization as one of the key trends driving Leidos’ health, civilian, defense, intelligence and Dynetics groups.

“We’re focused on providing more security, more cloud-enabled application development, trusted AI/ML capabilities and more. In the digital modernization space, we’re making things more secure, more efficient and more connected.”

GovCon Wire’s full Q&A with Chris Cage is available here.

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

