Former Dataminr EVP Jay Humphlett Joins ColorTokens as Public Sector President

Jay Humphlett, a former executive at Dataminr, has assumed leadership of the public sector business arm of San Jose, California-headquartered cybersecurity software developer ColorTokens

In his role as president, Humphlett will aim to expand the company’s footprint in the global public sector market through its service offerings, he announced via a LinkedIn post on Monday. 

Humphlett previously worked as executive vice president of public sector at Dataminr. His career also includes time serving as managing director of private equity and consulting firm ValuePoint Group from 2007 to 2018 and as CEO and founder of Vigilint Expeditionary Solutions.

ColorTokens offers zero trust cybersecurity services for networks, applications, workloads and endpoints with micro-segmentation to the cloud through its Xtended Zero Trust platform, which is powered by machine learning technologies. 

The company helps streamline and handle security operation automation to ensure that cyberthreats and other uncertainties are identified and eliminated.

Written by Regina Garcia

