Former SAIC VP Sarah Sanchez Named Chief Growth Officer at ATG Innovations

Sarah Sanchez, former vice president of information technology at Science Applications International Corp., has joined ATG Innovations as chief growth officer.

ATGI said Frida Sanchez will oversee health care IT innovation, federal contract diversification and other strategic efforts of the company.

Sanchez brings to her new role more than 30 years of experience in IT innovation. She spent 20 years at SAIC, where she focused on delivering enterprise IT and business services, such as strategic capture campaigns and business goal setting, to federal, state, local and commercial customers.

She is also a former U.S. Air Force captain, helping operate federal hospitals and clinics.

“Sarah’s experience within leading IT initiatives will help the company’s continued expansion as a small business leader within health care and additional vertical markets,” said David Hassett, chief operations officer at ATGI.