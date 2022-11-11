GDIT Forms Industry Coalition to Advance Government’s 5G Tech Adoption; Ben Gianni Quoted

https://www.zoominfo.com/p/Ben-Gianni/-1550020576

A new industry coalition led by General Dynamics‘ information technology business unit has been formed in an effort to accelerate the adoption of advanced wireless communications technologies across the government sector.

GDIT said Thursday it has partnered with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Splunk and T-Mobile to develop prototypes and customizable platforms designed to facilitate the deployment of 5G and edge technologies for education, health care, military, logistics and smart infrastructure applications.

“Forming this coalition will help us bring our collective strengths together to provide technical differentiation and the most beneficial solutions for our government customers,” said Ben Gianni, senior vice president and chief technology officer at GDIT.

Contributions from each coalition member include AWS’ cloud infrastructure, Cisco’s 5G core and mobile edge computing capabilities and Dell’s artificial intelligence-powered edge devices and sensors.

Splunk will offer its cybersecurity automation services while T-Mobile will provide network bandwidth to address government customers’ advanced communications requirements.