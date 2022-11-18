GDIT Study Reveals Almost 90% of Federal Agencies Planning 5G Adoption; Ben Gianni Quoted

https://www.zoominfo.com/p/Ben-Gianni/-1550020576

A new report from General Dynamics‘ information technology unit has revealed that majority of federal agencies are looking to adopt 5G broadband technology in networking and connectivity and mission-enabling applications.

Based on a survey of 500 civilian, defense and intelligence officials, the research study found that 89 percent of agencies are planning to adopt 5G and 44 percent are already piloting or deploying the next-generation broadband communications network, General Dynamics Information Technology said Thursday.

According to the report, respondents consider network connectivity as the top near-term application of 5G across their organizations, followed by platform connectivity and smart infrastructure.

For long-term applications, 41 percent of respondents say they plan to deploy 5G for command and control operations and 28 percent say they plan to apply the technology in logistics and manufacturing.

“Agencies that identify their primary mission outcomes and relevant 5G uses cases will be better positioned to deploy the optimal 5G solution cost-efficiently and with minimal risk,” said Ben Gianni, senior vice president and chief technology officer at GDIT.