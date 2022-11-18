in Contract Awards, News

General Atomics Lands Navy Contract Modification for Reaper Drone Spares

General Atomics Lands Navy Contract Modification for Reaper Drone Spares - top government contractors - best government contracting event

General Atomics‘ aeronautical systems business will provide the U.S. Navy with equipment spares for MQ-9A Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle under a $46.9 million contract modification.

Under basic ordering agreement award, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems will supply spares needed by the Marine Air Ground Task Force to ensure the operability of MQ-9A Block 5 Reaper air vehicles, ground control stations and additional equipment, the Department of Defense said Wednesday. 

The MQ-9A system is a remotely piloted aircraft designed to fly up to 50,000 feet, operate for more than 27 hours and carry up to 3,850 pounds of payload

Majority of the work will be conducted in Poway, California and is expected to be complete in February 2026. 

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

contract modificationDepartment of DefenseGeneral AtomicsGeneral Atomics Aeronautical SystemsGovconMarine Air-Ground Task ForceMQ-9A Block 5 ReaperU.S. Navy

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

Air Products, Linde to Supply Liquid Hydrogen to NASA Under $80M Contracts - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Air Products, Linde to Supply Liquid Hydrogen to NASA Under $80M Contracts
ULA’s Tory Bruno Suggests 'Block Buys' for Heavy Launch Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event
ULA’s Tory Bruno Suggests ‘Block Buys’ for Heavy Launch Services