General Atomics, Polish Defense Ministry Sign $71M UAS Lease Deal

Image Title: MQ-9A Reaper Source: General Atomics

General Atomics‘ aeronautical systems business will deliver MQ-9A Reaper unmanned aerial vehicles to Poland under a $70.6 million lease agreement with that country’s defense ministry.

The MQ-9A system is designed to fly up to 50,000 feet, operate for more than 27 hours and carry up to 3,850 pounds of payload, the company said Monday.

Linden Blue, CEO of General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., said the company intends for its UAS platform to increase the Polish military’s ability to conduct airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

“GA-ASI’s support for Poland and the NATO alliance is steadfast as they confront the ongoing war in the region,” Blue added.

The U.S., France, the Netherlands, Italy, the U.K. and Spain own MQ-9A vehicles.