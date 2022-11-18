GSA, Entergy Arkansas Sign MOU for Carbon-Free Electricity Program

https://www.shutterstock.com/

The General Services Administration has signed a memorandum of understanding with Entergy Corporation to help advance the Biden administration’s net-zero carbon emission goal by 2030.

Under the MOU, Entergy Arkansas will enable utilization of nuclear as well as solar, hydro, wind and other regionally sourced renewable power among public and private customers in the state, GSA said Tuesday.

The new program incentivizes the utility for encouraging the use of both new carbon pollution-free electricity and existing power generation. If approved, it would provide customers with a clean energy alternative for 24-hour consumption.

The initiative aligns with the government’s goal of using 100 percent CFE from Entergy Arkansas, at least 50 percent of which to be provided 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by the year 2023.

“This MOU marks a historic step forward and demonstrates how the federal government is partnering in initiatives to spur demand for carbon pollution-free electricity – when and where people need it,” GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said. “GSA looks forward to working with our agency partners and utilities across the country to replicate this MOU model – helping to promote local, clean energy sources and catalyze utility-scale energy storage, and create a more resilient grid.”